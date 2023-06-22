Travis Green added to the New Jersey Devils coaching staff

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have added former Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green to Lindy Ruff's staff. General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the move on Thursday, filling the spot that opened when Andrew Brunette was hired as the head coach of the Nashville Predators last month. "Travis has a wealth of coaching experience from his time at the junior, AHL and NHL levels," said Ruff, who led New Jersey to second round of the playoffs this past season. "He is super excited about working with our team and I know his attention to detail within the game will have a positive impact."

Green, 52, had a 133-147-34 record with the Canucks after taking over from Willie Desjardins following the 2016-17 season. He took Vancouver to the second round of the 2020 playoffs but was fired early in the 2021-22 season.

Before coaching in the NHL, Green was head coach for Utica (AHL) from 2013-14 to 2016-17, winning 35 or more games in all four seasons. He served as interim head coach of the Portland Winterhawks in 2012-13 and won a WHL championship.

Selected in the second round of the 1989 draft, Green had 193 goals and 262 assists in 970 regular-season games from 1992-93 to 2006-07. He spent most of his playing career with the New York Islanders, but also played for Toronto, Arizona/Phoenix, Boston and Anaheim. He also was NHL teammates with Fitzgerald three different teams.

