Travis Green added to the New Jersey Devils coaching staff

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils have added former Vancouver Canucks coach Travis Green to Lindy Ruff’s staff.
Green, 52, had a 133-147-34 record with the Canucks after taking over from Willie Desjardins following the 2016-17 season. He took Vancouver to the second round of the 2020 playoffs but was fired early in the 2021-22 season.
Before coaching in the NHL, Green was head coach for Utica (AHL) from 2013-14 to 2016-17, winning 35 or more games in all four seasons. He served as interim head coach of the Portland Winterhawks in 2012-13 and won a WHL championship.
Selected in the second round of the 1989 draft, Green had 193 goals and 262 assists in 970 regular-season games from 1992-93 to 2006-07. He spent most of his playing career with the New York Islanders, but also played for Toronto, Arizona/Phoenix, Boston and Anaheim. He also was NHL teammates with Fitzgerald three different teams.
