Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Taylor Hall in a trade with the Boston Bruins on Monday, putting the veteran forward in line to play with the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft once again.
“We are thrilled to be adding players of Nick’s and Taylor’s caliber to our organization,” Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a release. “The two bring a wealth of experience and leadership that will strengthen not only our forward group, but aid in the development of our entire roster.”
The 31-year-old Hall had 16 goals and 20 assists in 61 games last season. He also had five goals and three assists in seven playoff games. He was the No. 1 overall pick by Edmonton in 2010; the Blackhawks hold the No. 1 pick in Wednesday night’s draft, which they are expected to use on Connor Bedard.
The Bruins set NHL records for most wins and points in a regular season, but they were upset by Florida in the first round of the playoffs.
