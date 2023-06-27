Former captain Ryan Getzlaf named player development coordinator by Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Former captain Ryan Getzlaf is now the player development coordinator for the Anaheim Ducks.
Getzlaf played 17 seasons for the Ducks after being the 19th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft.
“I am so excited to be back in a role where I feel I can help our young players, who are the focal point of both the future and present of our hockey club,” Getzlaf said in a statement. “This opportunity will give me the chance to help them in the critical years of their development and share the many years of experiences that I have had.”
