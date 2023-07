A six-time 30-goal scorer, Tarasenko had 18 goals and 32 assists in 69 games last season with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers.

“Vladimir’s a natural goal-scorer,” Senators general manager Pierre Dorion in a statement. “He’s a dynamic player who can score from anywhere in the offensive zone, as well as an underrated playmaker who’s made a career out of driving offense for he and his linemates.”