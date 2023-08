Terry’s new deal keeps the sides out of arbitration and runs through the 2029-30 season.

The 25-year-old Terry has 75 goals and 101 assists in 274 games with the Ducks, who drafted him in the fifth round in 2015. Terry was selected to each of the past two All-Star games, and his play has been a bright spot on one of the NHL’s worst teams.