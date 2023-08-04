Penguins forward Guentzel to miss at least 3 months after right ankle surgery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is out at least three months after undergoing right ankle surgery.

Penguins general manager/president of hockey operations Kyle Dubas said Guentzel had the surgery on Wednesday. The 28-year-old Guentzel had been dealing with a lingering ankle issue during the offseason.

“As Jake continued to increase the intensity of his preparation for the upcoming season, it was apparent that his ankle injury was not resolving in a way that was satisfactory to he or the Penguins,” Dubas said Friday in a statement.