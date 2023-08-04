Penguins forward Guentzel to miss at least 3 months after right ankle surgery

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel is out at least three months after undergoing right ankle surgery.
Guentzel, an All-Star in 2022, has thrived since arriving in Pittsburgh in the latter stages of the 2016-17 season. Playing primarily alongside Sidney Crosby, Guentzel has scored 197 goals to go with 217 assists in 453 career games.
Dubas said Guentzel will be reevaluated in 12 weeks, meaning he will miss at least the start of the 2023-24 season, which begins on Oct. 10 when Pittsburgh hosts Chicago.
