Philadelphia finished 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 20-21 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.5 last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD