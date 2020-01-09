Tyler Motte and Brock Boeser scored for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko made 44 saves.

The Canucks lost their second in a row after winning seven straight, and have given up 14 goals in those two losses.

Leading 3-1, the Panthers increased their lead on a power-play goal by Hoffman, whose shot while on one knee went high into the net with 16:20 left in the second.

Acciari deflected in a shot from Aaron Ekblad with 13:05 left in the third to make it 5-1. Acciari has 12 goals in his last 12 games.

Motte’s goal with 7:46 left made it 5-2.

The Panthers scored goals on their first two shots of the game.

Acciari made the score 1-0 when he grabbed a loose puck in the right circle and fired it past Demko 1 minute in.

Pysyk made it 2-0 when he took a nice pass from Colton Sceviour in the slot and pushed it by Demko at 16:59.

Boeser closed the score to 2-1 when he redirected a shot from the point by Tyler Myers into the net at 6:51 of the first.

Dadnov flipped the puck over Demko from the slot with 1:07 left in the first to make it 3-1.

NOTES: Panthers C Brian Boyle recorded his 100th NHL assist on the goal by Pysyk. ... D MacKenzie Weegar practiced Wednesday, but missed his eighth consecutive game with an upper-body injury. ... Boeser has 17 points in his last 17 games for the Canucks.

UP NEXT

Canucks: visit the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Panthers: host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.