William Nylander and Jake Muzzin scored for North-leading Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves.
Toronto beat Winnipeg 4-3 in overtime Thursday after dropping three straight.
Lowry gave the Jets a 3-2 lead after Andersen couldn’t control a dump in at the side of his net. Appleton was quickest to the loose puck and feathered a pass through the legs of defenseman Travis Dermott to Lowry.
Ehlers made it 4-2 in a power play with 5:26 left. He has 14 goals.
UP NEXT
Jets: Host Montreal on Monday and Wednesday nights.
Maple Leafs: At Ottawa on Sunday night.
