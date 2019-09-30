The AHL’s 32nd team will be the primary development affiliate of NHL Seattle. Both the Seattle NHL team and its AHL franchise will begin play in October 2021.

Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group which owns the Seattle NHL franchise, says the new arena will host sports and music events. It will seat 10,000.

AHL Palm Springs launched season ticket sales Monday.

Palm Springs will be the sixth California team in the AHL, joining Bakersfield, Ontario, San Diego, San Jose and Stockton.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD