NOTES: Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews remained without a goal in his first 20 games this season after his apparent tying score 4:30 into the first period was disallowed following a video review. Toews fired a loose puck into an empty net after it rolled off the heel of Binnington’s stick behind the net, but linemate Patrick Kane was ruled offside entering the zone on the play… The Blackhawks placed F Adam Gaudette on waivers Friday. The 25-year-old has a goal and an assist in eight games. King said there just wasn’t room or Gaudette in the lineup …. St. Louis veteran F James Neal missed his second straight game after “tweaking” something in pracrice on Wednesday, Berube said. … Blackhawks D Wyatt Kalynuk played his first game this season. Chicago F Dylan Strome and D Caleb Jones were a healthy scratches.