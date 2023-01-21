Alex Lyon makes 28 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. — Alex Lyon made 28 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night.
Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen, Carter Verhaeghe, Gustav Forsling and Sam Reinhart scored for Florida. The Panthers are 4-0-1 in their last five games.
The Panthers lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad in the first period to an upper-body injury, and center Sam Bennett left, also with an upper-body concern, in the second. Florida also played without Forsling for a time in the second although he returned.
Matt Boldy, Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon scored for the Wild, and Filip Gustavsson made 22 saves. Minnesota has lost two in a row.
The Panthers built a 2-0 lead on Lundell’s goal with 12.9 seconds remaining in the first and Luostarinen scoring 1:40 into the second.
Minnesota twice cut it to a goal only to see the Panthers expand it to two again.
Boldy’s goal at 8:56 of the second was followed up by Verhaeghe with 18 seconds remaining in the period. Eriksson Ek scored on the power play at 4:37 of the third only to see Florida make it 4-2 on Forsling’s shot from the left circle three minutes later. Spurgeon brought the Wild back within a goal with 1:26 remaining before Reinhart buried one into an empty net for the final goal of the night.
NOTES: Florida placed center Eric Staal on injured reserve after he went into concussion protocol following a hit from Montreal defenseman Mike Matheson. The NHL fined Matheson the maximum-allowed $5,000 on Friday.
UP NEXT
Wild: At Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.
Panther: At New York Rangers on Monday night.
___
AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports