Nicklas Backstrom and Conor Sheary also scored.
With Ovechkin rolling, the Capitals have won nine of their past 10 games and are back atop the East Division. They’re tied at 48 points with former coach Barry Trotz’s New York Islanders but hold the tiebreaker having played one fewer game.
DUCKS 4, BLUES 1
ST. LOUIS — John Gibson made 33 saves in his first game back after missing five with a lower-body injury and Anaheim beat St. Louis.
Sam Steel and Max Jones scored and Derek Grant and Richard Rakell added empty-netters to help the Ducks win for the second time in nine games.
Ryan O’Reilly scored for St. Louis. The Blues have loss three straight and six in a row at home.
The teams will meet again Sunday.
