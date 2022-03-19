Tied at 1 after a period, Montreal broke it open with a three-goal second.

Michael Pezzetta combined with Byron following a deep stretch pass from Evans to make it 2-1 at 2:42. Caufield followed at 4:23, scoring in his fourth straight game. Armia added a power-play goal with 32 seconds left in the period, redirecting Corey Schueneman’s slap shot from the point.