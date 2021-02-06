Rookie Jake Oettinger will start against the Blackhawks. Landon Bow will be called up from the taxi squad to be the backup goalie.
The Stars are winless (0-2-1) in Khudobin’s last three starts. He has allowed 11 goals in those road games. He had given up only three goals combined in winning his first three games at home.
