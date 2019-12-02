The Kings are 4-7-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has scored 11 power-play goals, converting on 11.8% of chances.

The teams square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 20 points, scoring nine goals and adding 11 assists. Rickard Rakell has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 10 goals and has recorded 27 points. Jeff Carter has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Ducks: 2-5-3, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.9 assists, five penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

