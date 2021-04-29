With a career 390-289-87 record and a .914 save percentage, Miller is first in NHL history in victories by an American-born goalie while ranking second in shutouts (44) and games played. He is 14th overall on the NHL’s victories list, ranking 12th in saves (21,621) and 19th in games played.
Miller also had an accomplished international career highlighted by his impressive play in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, where he was named the hockey tournament’s most valuable player and best goaltender. He went 5-1 with a .946 save percentage while leading the U.S. team to silver medals, but Canada won gold with Sidney Crosby’s famed overtime goal.
The Michigan State product also won awards as the top goaltender in the NCAA and in the AHL, making him the only goalie in hockey history to pair those honors with his Vezina Trophy and his Olympic accomplishments.
Miller’s NHL teams made seven playoff appearances, where he went 28-27 with three shutouts and a 2.52 goals-against average.
