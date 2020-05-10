Guhle has four goals and four assists in 30 games this season for the Ducks. He scored his first NHL goal on Nov. 27 at Arizona.
Carrick has played nine of his 34 career NHL games for the Ducks this season, getting one goal and one assist. He is in his first season as the captain of the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego.
