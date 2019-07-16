ANAHEIM, Calif. — Veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Anaheim Ducks.

Centers Chase De Leo and Justin Kloos and defenseman Chris Wideman also signed Tuesday with Anaheim.

Del Zotto had three assists in 12 games last season with the Ducks, who acquired him from Vancouver in January and traded him to St. Louis in February. The 10-year NHL veteran didn’t play for the Blues in the postseason while they won the Stanley Cup.

De Leo became the fourth Southern California native to play for the Ducks last season, appearing in one game. He scored 55 points in 66 games for the Ducks’ AHL affiliate in San Diego.

Kloos also played in one game for Anaheim last season.

