The Ducks have gone 9-16-2 away from home. Anaheim averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 89 total minutes.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Chabot leads the Senators with 25 assists and has collected 30 points this season. Connor Brown has recorded three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

AD

AD

Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with 17 goals and has recorded 27 points. Ondrej Kase has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Senators: 2-3-5, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.