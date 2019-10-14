Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 16-23-2 on the road. The Ducks averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes per game.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Bruins Injuries: None listed.
Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (lower body).
