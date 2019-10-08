Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall with a 16-23-2 record on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Ducks scored 2.4 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.0 last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

