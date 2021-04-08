The Avalanche are 26-9-4 against the rest of their division. Colorado has scored 140 goals and leads the Nhl averaging 3.6 goals per game. Mikko Rantanen leads the team with 22.
In their last meeting on March 29, Colorado won 5-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maxime Comtois leads the Ducks with 23 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists. Troy Terry has 5 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.
Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with a plus-21 in 35 games this season. Joonas Donskoi has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.6 assists, five penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.
INJURIES: Ducks: Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (upper body).
Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O’Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.