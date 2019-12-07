The Ducks are 4-4-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Anaheim serves 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Winnipeg won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrik Laine has recorded 28 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 20 assists for the Jets. Nikolaj Ehlers has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Gudbranson leads the Ducks with a plus-seven in 18 games played this season. Ryan Getzlaf has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 17.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Jets Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: John Gibson: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

