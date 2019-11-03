The Blackhawks are 2-2-3 in Western Conference play. Chicago has scored four power-play goals, converting on 11.8% of chances.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Henrique leads the Ducks with eight goals and totaling 9 points. Ryan Getzlaf has six goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

AD

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with six total assists and has collected 9 points. Dylan Strome has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.4 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD