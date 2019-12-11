The Kings are 4-10-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has given up 26 power-play goals, killing 73.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 2, Anaheim won 4-2. Hampus Lindholm recorded a team-high 3 points for the Ducks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 15 assists and has recorded 25 points this season. Derek Grant has three goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 11 goals and has 29 points. Drew Doughty has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 5.1 penalties and 17.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: John Gibson: day to day (illness).

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

