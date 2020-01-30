The Lightning are 15-8-3 on the road. Tampa Bay is second in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.1 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 23, Tampa Bay won 6-2. Brayden Point scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf has recorded 33 total points while scoring 11 goals and collecting 22 assists for the Ducks. Henrique has totaled 6 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

AD

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 22 goals and has recorded 58 points. Steven Stamkos has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Lightning: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.