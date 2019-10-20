Calgary went 29-18-3 in Western Conference action and 24-15-2 on the road a season ago. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season while collecting 505 assists.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Ducks Injuries: None listed.
Flames Injuries: Andrew Mangiapane: day to day (undisclosed), Elias Lindholm: day to day (lower body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD