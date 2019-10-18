Carolina went 46-29-7 overall and 22-16-3 on the road a season ago. The Hurricanes scored 243 total goals last season, 44 on power plays and eight shorthanded.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Ducks Injuries: None listed.
Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (upper body).
