The Ducks are 6-10-2 in road games. Anaheim serves 12.0 penalty minutes per game, the most in the league. Erik Gudbranson leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Anaheim won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-14 in 34 games played this season. Mika Zibanejad has scored six goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Hampus Lindholm leads the Ducks with 16 total assists and has recorded 17 points. Jakob Silfverberg has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 15.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, four penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Ducks: Jacob Larsson: day to day (upper body), Ryan Getzlaf: day to day (illness).

