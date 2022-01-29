NOTES: Sabres D Will Butcher injured his left leg in a collision with Coyotes F Christian Fischer three minutes into the game and did not return. … Buffalo activated G Dustin Tokarski, who missed the previous 20 games while recovering from COVID-19. Sabres G Michael Houser was placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday. … Buffalo waived G Aaron Dell on Saturday, three days after the NHL suspended him for three games for a body check that injured Ottawa rookie Drake Batherson. … Coyotes D Cam Dineen was assigned to Tucson (AHL). … Buffalo assistant coach Matt Ellis and four members of the traveling party also were placed in COVID-19 protocol before the game.