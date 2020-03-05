Pageau, an Ottawa native, was given a video tribute during the first television timeout and fans were quick to start chanting his name, as they often did when he scored. The 27-year-old went for a quick skate near the bench to acknowledge the reception.

Anders Lee, Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock scored for the Islanders, who are 0-3-2 in their last five games. The Islanders have been outscored 14-5 in the last three games. Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots.

In the third period, the Islanders were pressing for a tying goal, but the Senators took a 4-2 lead with just over three minutes remaining as Tkachuk picked up his 20th.

New York made it a one-goal game 65 seconds later when Pulock beat Anderson.

The Islanders fired 18 shots at Anderson in the second period, but trailed 3-2 after 40 minutes.

New York took a 2-1 lead early in the second when Jordan Eberle dropped a pass to Barzal, who fired a wrist shot from the slot.

The Senators tied the game as Boedker scored short-handed. Ottawa leads the league with 15 short-handed goals this season.

Duclair gave Ottawa its first lead of the game when he beat Pageau for positioning and scored a pretty goal high on the short side at 14:26 of the second.

The Islanders opened the scoring with a power play when Lee netted his 20th of the season, going top shelf on Anderson at 3:58 of the first.

Ottawa tied the game as Brown tucked in a Nikita Zaitsev rebound at 13:57.

NOTES: Ottawa’s Anthony Duclair returned to the lineup after missing the last four games. Artem Anisimov is out with an upper body injury.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Senators: At San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

