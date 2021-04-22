EDMONTON, Alberta — Josh Anderson had two goals and the Montreal Canadiens withstood a late push by Edmonton, beating the Oilers 4-3 Wednesday night to split a two-game series.

Tyler Toffoli and Artturi Lehkonen also scored for Montreal (20-15-9). Jake Allen made 22 saves as the Canadiens picked up just their third win in nine games. Jeff Petry and Tomas Tatar each had two assists.

Montreal moved eight points clear of the Calgary Flames for the North Division’s fourth and final playoff spot.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi added goals for Edmonton (27-16-2). Mike Smith made 27 saves.

The Oilers, who beat Montreal 4-1 on Monday and had won eight straight at home, missed a chance to pass the Winnipeg Jets for second in the standings.

The Canadiens were minus No. 1 goalie Carey Price (concussion) after he got bumped by Edmonton’s Alex Chiasson in Monday’s first period. The former Hart and Vezina trophy winner, who will be out at least a week, had just returned to Montreal’s lineup Saturday following a six-game absence with a lower-body injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: At Calgary on Friday, Saturday and Monday nights.

Oilers: At Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports