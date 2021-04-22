Montreal moved eight points clear of the Calgary Flames for the North Division’s fourth and final playoff spot.
Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jesse Puljujarvi added goals for Edmonton (27-16-2). Mike Smith made 27 saves.
The Oilers, who beat Montreal 4-1 on Monday and had won eight straight at home, missed a chance to pass the Winnipeg Jets for second in the standings.
The Canadiens were minus No. 1 goalie Carey Price (concussion) after he got bumped by Edmonton’s Alex Chiasson in Monday’s first period. The former Hart and Vezina trophy winner, who will be out at least a week, had just returned to Montreal’s lineup Saturday following a six-game absence with a lower-body injury.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: At Calgary on Friday, Saturday and Monday nights.
Oilers: At Winnipeg on Monday and Wednesday nights.
