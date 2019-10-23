Darren Helm and Tyler Bertuzzi scored for Detroit, and Jonathan Bernier stopped 33 shots. The Red Wings are 3-7-0.

After Detroit scored twice in a 1:40 span early in the second period to take a 2-1 lead, Borowiecki tied it at 3:15 and Pageau made it a two-goal game with a short-handed goal at 5:27. Duclair scored late in the second and added an empty-netter in the third.

NOTES: Logan Brown made his season debut for Ottawa after being recalled from Belleville of the AHL. ... The Senators placed Colin White and Artem Anisomov on injured reserve. White will miss three to five weeks with a sore hip flexor/groin. Anisimov is expected to be out up to two weeks with a lower-body injury. ... Detroit’s Alex Biega and Danny Dekeyser were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Buffalo on Friday night.

Senators: Host New York Islanders on Friday night.

