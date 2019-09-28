A person with knowledge of the move says the Colorado Avalanche agreed to terms with Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million, six-year contract.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal had not been announced.

Rantanen will count $9.25 million against the salary cap. He’s one of the final restricted free agents to sign a contract.

The 22-year-old Finn set career highs with 31 goals, 56 assists and 87 points last season. Rantanen has 209 points in 239 NHL games.

