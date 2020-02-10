He was injured in Northeastern’s game Friday against Maine and missed the Beanpot championship game Monday night against Boston University.
Struble was a second-round pick of the Canadiens, 46th overall, in the 2019 draft. The 18-year-old defenseman has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 21 games this season for Northeastern.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Rhode Island native is considered a strong skater and puck mover on the blue line.
