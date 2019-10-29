The 29-year-old Swiss became Nashville’s eighth captain in September 2017.

The 38th pick in the 2008 draft, Josi now is one of only four defensemen with at least 40 points in each of his last six seasons for Nashville. He was an All-Star last season and played for Switzerland at the 2014 Sochi Olympics

He currently is tied for second with five goals and 13 points among NHL defensemen and tied for 12th among all skaters. Josi had his ninth career game with at least three points in the Predators’ 3-2 win at Tampa Bay last weekend.

