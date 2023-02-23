AP sources: Bruins acquire Orlov, Hathaway from Capitals

It was not immediately clear what the Capitals were getting back for the two pending unrestricted free agents.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

BOSTON — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade.

Orlov, 31, was a homegrown player for Washington and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. He and Hathaway, also 31, bring some added snarl to the Bruins, who are in reach of setting league records for the best regular season.