1940 — College basketball is televised for the first time. Station W2XBS transmits a basketball doubleheader from New York’s Madison Square Garden. Pittsburgh vs. Fordham, New York University vs. Georgetown.

1957 — Johnny Longden becomes the first jockey in history to reach 5,000 victories. Longden, who started his career in 1927, coaxes Bente to a head victory over Flying Finish II in the fourth race at Santa Anita Park.

1960 — The U.S. hockey team scores six goals in the third period to beat Czechoslovakia 9-4 and win the gold medal in the Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley, California. The U.S. is down 4-3 after two periods, but Roger Christian scores three times in the third. Roger’s brother, Bill Christian, assists on two of the three goals.

1967 — Wilt Chamberlain misses his first field goal in four games to end his NBA record shooting streak of 35 consecutive field goals during Philadelphia’s 127-107 victory over Cincinnati at Syracuse, N.Y.

1971 — Jack Nicklaus wins the PGA Championship by beating Billy Casper by three strokes.

1986 — Baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth issues one-year suspensions for drug abuse to: Dave Parker of the Cincinnati Reds, Keith Hernandez of the New York Mets, Joaquin Andujar of the Oakland Athletics, Lonnie Smith of the Kansas City Royals, Enos Cabell of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jeff Leonard of the San Francisco Giants and Dale Berra of the New York Yankees. After conditions are met the suspensions are reduced.

1987 — Chick Hearn broadcasts his 2,000th consecutive game for the Los Angeles Lakers, a streak spanning 22 years.

1993 — Winnipeg’s Teemu Selanne scores four goals and becomes the third rookie in NHL history with 50 goals in a season. The Jets defeat the visiting Minnesota North Stars 7-6.

1999 — Venus and Serena Williams become the first sisters to win WTA Tour events on the same day. Venus wins the IGA SuperThrift Tennis Classic in Oklahoma City after Serena takes her first title on the WTA Tour at the Gaz de France Open.

2003 — In Val Di Fiemme, Italy, Johnny Spillane wins the Nordic combined sprint, the first American to capture a gold medal at the Nordic world championships.

2010 — Sidney Crosby scores the winning goal in overtime to give Canada a 3-2 victory over the U.S. in the final event of the Vancouver Olympics.