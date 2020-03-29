1986 — Texas wins the women’s NCAA basketball title with a 97-81 victory over Southern California.

1987 — Keith Smart’s 16-foot jump shot gives Indiana a 74-73 victory over Syracuse for the NCAA basketball championship.

1991 — Darryl Plandowski scores 1:57 into the third overtime to lift Northern Michigan to its first NCAA hockey title with an 8-7 victory over Boston University in the second-longest championship game ever.

1995 — Maine beats Michigan 4-3 in triple overtime, the longest hockey game in NCAA tournament history, to advance to the NCAA title game.

1997 — Betsy King, an LPGA Hall of Famer, overcomes a three-shot deficit over the last eight holes for her third Dinah Shore title.

2001 — Michael Phelps becomes the youngest American swimmer to set a world record, winning the 200-meter butterfly in the USA Swimming Championships in 1 minute, 54.92 seconds. Phelps, 15, breaks the record of 1:55.18 set by Olympic gold medalist Tom Malchow in June.

2003 — Martin Brodeur becomes the first NHL goalie with four 40-win seasons when New Jersey beats the New York Islanders 6-0.

2006 — Lorena Ochoa birdies her final hole to tie an LPGA major championship record at 10-under 62, giving her a four-shot lead over Michelle Wie in the Kraft Nabisco Championship, the first major of the year. Ochoa breaks the tournament record set by Mary Beth Zimmerman at Mission Hills in 1997. The 62 ties the record in a major set by Minea Blomqvist in the 2004 Women’s British Open at Sunningdale.

2007 — Kobe Bryant scores 53 points for his eighth 50-point performance of the season, but the Los Angeles Lakers lose to Houston 107-104 in overtime.

2009 — Dwight Howard scores 22 points and grabs 18 rebounds in a 101-95 win over Miami 101-95 and passes Wilt Chamberlain as the youngest NBA player to reach 5,000 rebounds. Howard is 23; Chamberlain was 25 at the time.

2013 — Wichita State holds off Ohio State in the West Regional final to earn its first trip to the Final Four since 1965 with a 70-66 victory over the Buckeyes. The ninth-seeded Shockers are the fifth team seeded ninth or higher to reach the Final Four since seeding began in 1979, but the second in three years following 11th-seeded VCU’s improbable run in 2011.

2013 — Syracuse shuts down Marquette with a 55-39 win in the East Regional final and reached the Final Four for the first time in a decade. The Golden Eagles’ 39 points are a record low for a team in an NCAA Tournament regional final since the shot clock was introduced in 1986. The 94 combined points was also a record low for a regional final.

2013 — Animal Kingdom pulls away down the straight to win the $10 million Dubai World Cup for the first American victory in the world’s richest horse race since 2009.

2014 — Aaron Harrison makes a 3-pointer from about 24 feet with 2.3 seconds left to lift Kentucky to a 75-72 win over Michigan and the program’s 16th trip to the Final Four. Eighth-seeded Kentucky is the first all-freshman starting lineup to make the Final Four since the Fab Five at Michigan in 1992.

2014 — Shabazz Napier scores 17 of his 25 points in the second half, and UConn beats Michigan State 60-54 to return to the Final Four a year after the Huskies were barred from the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies rally from a nine-point second-half deficit to become the first No. 7 seed to reach the Final Four since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985.