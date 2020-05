1969 — The Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Lakers 107-102 in the seventh game to win the NBA championship for the 10th time in 11 years. Player-coach Bill Russell retires as a player.

1973 — Secretariat, ridden by Ron Turcotte, wins the Kentucky Derby with a record time of 1:59.2. Secretariat beats Sham by 2½ lengths and goes on to win the Triple Crown.

AD

1978 — Pete Rose of the Reds becomes the 14th player with 3,000 hits, singling in the fifth inning against Montreal’s Steve Rogers at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium.

AD

1990 — Unbridled, ridden by Craig Perret, takes the lead from Summer Squall at the top of the stretch and runs away with the Kentucky Derby by 3½ lengths.

1993 — Canisius beats Niagara 11-1 in softball to set an NCAA Division I record with 34 straight wins.

1999 — Colorado becomes the first team in 35 years and the third this century to score in every inning in a 13-6 win over the Chicago Cubs.

2001 — Monarchos wins the Kentucky Derby carrying Jorge Chavez across the finish line in 1:59 4-5, only two-fifths of a second off the track record set by Secretariat en route to the Triple Crown in 1973. Monarchos finishes a dominating 4¾ lengths over Invisible Ink.

AD

2004 — Mike Piazza sets a major league mark for homers as a catcher, hitting No. 352, in the New York Mets’ 8-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants.

AD

2007 — Street Sense, ridden by Calvin Borel, roars from next-to-last in a 20-horse field to win the Kentucky Derby by 2½ lengths over Hard Spun.

2007 — Floyd Mayweather Jr. beats Oscar De La Hoya in one of the richest fights ever. Mayweather, using his superb defensive skills and superior speed, wins a 12-round split decision and win the WBC 154-pound title in his first fight at that weight. The sellout crowd of 16,200 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas sets a record $19 million gate.

2012 — I’ll Have Another catches Bodemeister down the stretch and pulls away in the final furlong to win the Kentucky Derby. Jockey Mario Gutierrez, riding in his first Derby, guides the 3-year-old colt to a 1½-length victory in front of a Derby-record crowd of 165,307.

AD

2012 — Chris Pontius and Hamdi Salihi score second-half goals and D.C. United beats Toronto FC, relegating the Reds to the worst start in MLS history at 0-8-0. Toronto breaks the record of 0-7-0 set by Kansas City in 1999.

AD

2013 — LeBron James is the overwhelming choice as the NBA’s Most Valuable Player. The Miami star gets 120 of 121 first-place votes in this year’s balloting, giving him the award for the fourth time. Oklahoma City’s Kevin Durant finishes second and third-place finisher New York’s Carmelo Anthony received the other first-place vote. The NBA has never had a unanimous MVP selection.

___

2331 words

Publish Settings

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.