1944 — Bounding Home, ridden by G.L. Smith, wins the Belmont Stakes by one-half length over Pensive, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

1961 — Sherluck, ridden by Braulio Baeza, wins the Belmont Stakes. Carry Beck, the winner of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness, finishes seventh.

1984 — Patty Sheehan wins the LPGA championship by a record 10 strokes over Beth Daniel and Pat Bradley.

1991 — Thomas Hearns becomes a world champion for the sixth time, capturing the World Boxing Association’s light-heavyweight title with a 12-round unanimous decision over Virgil Hill.

1992 — Chicago’s Michael Jordan scores a record 35 points, including a record six 3-pointers, in the first half as the Bulls beat Portland 122-89 in the opening game of the NBA Finals. Jordan finishes with 39 points and Chicago is only two points shy of the largest victory margin in the finals.

1995 — Pedro Martinez of Montreal pitches nine perfect innings against San Diego before giving up a leadoff double to Bip Roberts in the 10th inning of the Expos’ 1-0 win.

1999 — Four days after her first LPGA Tour victory, Kelli Kuehne ties the Women’s U.S. Open record with an 8-under 64 in the first round to take a one-stroke lead over Juli Inkster.

2001 — Karrie Webb wins the U.S. Women’s Open in a runaway for the second year in a row. Webb shoots a 1-under 69 for an eight-stroke victory, the largest margin at a Women’s Open in 21 years.

2004 — Calgary ties an NHL record with its 10th road win of the playoffs with a 3-2 overtime victory over Tampa Bay in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals. The New Jersey Devils also won 10 road playoff games during their championship seasons of 1995 and 2000.

2006 — Jeff Burton has the biggest come-from-behind win ever in a Busch race, overcoming a 36th-place starting position in the Dover 200 for his second victory of the season.

2006 — Russia’s Nikolai Valuev retains his WBA heavyweight title in Hanover, Germany, stopping Jamaican challenger Owen Beck with a right uppercut in the third round.

2011 — Roger Federer ends Novak Djokovic’s perfect season and 43-match winning streak, beating him 7-6 (5), 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) in the French Open semifinals.

2014 — Kirsti Merritt hits a 3-run homer and Florida defeats Alabama 6-3 to win its first NCAA softball championship.

2015 — Novak Djokovic ends Rafael Nadal’s 39-match French Open winning streak, beating the nine-time champion in a surprisingly lopsided quarterfinal 7-5, 6-3, 6-1. It’s only the second defeat for Nadal in 72 career matches at Roland Garros. The other came in the fourth round in 2009 against Robin Soderling.

2015 — Florida wins its second straight national softball championship behind Lauren Haeger’s complete game in a 4-1 victory over Michigan. Florida is the third program to repeat as Women’s College World Series champion, and the first since Arizona in 2006-07.

___

June 4

1870 — Ed Brown becomes the first African-American jockey to win the Belmont Stakes, with Kingfisher.

1927 — The United States wins the first Ryder Cup golf tournament by beating Britain 9½-2½.

1932 — Faireno, ridden by Tommy Malley, wins the Belmont Stakes by 1½ lengths over Osculator. Burgoo King, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, doesn’t race.

1966 — Ameroid, ridden by Bill Boland, wins the Belmont Stakes by 2½ lengths over Buffle. Kauai King, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, finishes fourth.

1987 — Danny Harris defeats Edwin Moses with a 47.56 mark in the 400 hurdles at a meet in Madrid, Spain, ending the longest winning streak in track and field history. Moses, who finishes .13 seconds behind Harris, had won 122 consecutive races dating to Aug. 26, 1977.

1988 — West Germany’s Steffi Graf beats 17-year-old Natalia Zvereva of the Soviet Union in 32 minutes with a 6-0, 6-0 victory to win the French Open women’s title for the second straight year. Graf loses only 13 points in the match.

1990 — Penn State officially is voted into the Big Ten. The school becomes the 11th member of the league and first addition to the Midwest-based conference since Michigan State in 1949.

1994 — Haile Gebrselassie becomes the first Ethiopian to set a world track record with a time of 12:56.96 in the men’s 5,000-meter race at Hengelo, Netherlands.

1997 — Spain’s Sergi Bruguera, No. 16, is the only seeded player left in the French Open after a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Morocco’s Hicham Arazi in the quarterfinals. The three unseeded players in the semifinals is a first for the tournament.

2005 — Justine Henin-Hardenne beats a rattled and fumbling Mary Pierce 6-1, 6-1 to win the French Open women’s singles title, capping a remarkable comeback from a blood virus with her fourth Grand Slam title and her second at Roland Garros.

2005 — Jockey Eddie Castro sets a North American record for most wins by a jockey in a single day at one racetrack by winning nine races on the 13-race card at Miami’s Calder Race Course.

2008 — The Detroit Red Wings win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time in 11 seasons with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 of the finals. Detroit defenseman Henrik Zetterberg, who had a goal and assist in the Cup clincher, wins the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

2009 — Randy Johnson earns his 300th win, becoming the 24th major league pitcher to reach the milestone by leading San Francisco to a 5-1 victory over the Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader.

2011 — China’s Li Na captures her first Grand Slam singles title, becoming the first tennis player from China, man or woman, to achieve such a feat. Na beats Francesca Schiavone 6-4, 7-6 (0) in the French Open final. The title is only Li’s fifth in her career, and first on clay.

2013 — Keilani Ricketts homers and drives in four runs, Michelle Gascoigne pitches a three-hit shutout and Oklahoma wins the NCAA softball championship by beating Tennessee 4-0 in Game 2 of the Women’s College World Series finals.

___

June 5

1884 — James McLaughlin becomes the first jockey to ride three consecutive Belmont Stakes winners, when he rides Panique to victory. He previously won with George Kinney (1883) and Forester (1882). McLaughlin repeats his feat in 1886-88. McLaughlin’s triple is matched by jockey Laffit Pincay Jr. in 1984.

1925 — Willie McFarlane beats Bobby Jones by one stroke in the second round of a playoff to capture the U.S. Open.

1937 — War Admiral, ridden by Charles Kurtsinger, wins the Triple Crown with a three-length victory over Sceneshifter in the Belmont Stakes.

1943 — Count Fleet, ridden by Johnny Longden, wins the Triple Crown with a 25-length romp over Fairy Manhunt in the Belmont Stakes. Count Fleet is such a heavy favorite for the race, going off at odds of 1-20, that no place or show wagering is allowed.

1952 — Jersey Joe Walcott scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles in Philadelphia to retain the world heavyweight title.

1961 — The newly formed American Basketball League adopts the 3-point field goal.

1977 — The Portland Trail Blazers hold off the Philadelphia 76ers 109-107 to win the NBA championship in six games. Portland becomes the first team in the 31-year history of the league to win four straight after losing the first two games.

1985 — Steve Cauthen wins the Epsom Derby aboard Slip Anchor and became the only American jockey to win both the English and Kentucky Derbies. Cauthen had ridden Affirmed to victory in the 1978 Kentucky Derby.

1990 — At 14, Jennifer Capriati becomes the youngest Grand Slam semifinalist by rallying from a 1-4 deficit in the final set to beat Manuela Maleeva 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the French Open quarterfinals.

1993 — Colonial Affair carries Julie Krone into the record books by winning the Belmont Stakes. Colonial Affair finishes 2 1/4 lengths ahead of Kissin Kris, making Krone the first female jockey to win a Triple Crown race.

1994 — Beth Daniel’s 20-under 268 in the Oldsmobile Classic ties the LPGA record for 72 holes by Nancy Lopez in the 1985 Henredon Classic.

1994 — Arantxa Sanchez Vicario and Sergi Bruguera produce the best day of tennis in Spanish history. Sanchez Vicario beats Mary Pierce 6-4, 6-4 in the French Open final and Bruguera retains his title by defeating another Spaniard, Alberto Berasategui, 6-3, 7-5, 2-6, 6-1.1998 — Doug Dunakey becomes the fourth player to shoot a 59 — and the second in three weeks on the Nike Tour. Dunakey, in the Miami Valley Open, needing a par on the final hole to shoot a 58, three-putts, missing a 2-footer for par.

1999 — Steffi Graf wins her sixth French Open title and her first Grand Slam championship in almost three years, beating top-ranked Martina Hingis 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. Graf is the first woman in the open era to beat the top three players in the world at the same event. On her way to the final, Graf beat No. 2 Lindsay Davenport and No. 3 Monica Seles.

1999 — Charismatic loses his bid to become the 12th Triple Crown winner when he fractures his left front cannon bone and sesamoid while finishing third to Lemon Drop Kid in the Belmont Stakes.

2000 — Shigeki Maruyama of Japan takes golf’s magic number one notch lower by shooting a 58 during qualifying for the U.S. Open. The score is not recognized as a PGA Tour record because it happened in a qualifying round. Maruyama, carding 29 on both nines, has 11 birdies and an eagle on the par-71 South course at Woodmont Country Club, one of 12 qualifying sites for the U.S. Open.

2004 — Smarty Jones loses his Triple Crown bid and his perfect record when Birdstone runs him down near the finish of a thrilling Belmont Stakes. Birdstone, a 36-1 long shot ridden by Edgar Prado, returns $74, $14 and $8.60.

2005 — Spanish teenager Rafael Nadal beats unseeded Mariano Puerta of Argentina in four sets to win the French Open men’s singles title. The No. 4-seeded Nadal becomes the youngest men’s Grand Slam champion since Pete Sampras won the U.S. Open at 19 in 1990.

2010 — Francesca Schiavone becomes the first Italian woman to win a Grand Slam title, beating Samantha Stosur in the French Open final 6-4, 7-6 (2). Schiavone, two weeks shy of her 30th birthday, becomes the oldest woman to win her first Grand Slam title since Ann Jones won at Wimbledon in 1969 at age 30.

2010 — Drosselmeyer pulls off an upset in the Belmont Stakes, seizing the lead in the stretch and giving Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott his first win in a Triple Crown race. Sent off at odds of 13-1, Drosselmeyer defeats Fly Down by three-quarters of a length. Drosselmeyer also gives jockey Mike Smith his first Belmont win in his 13th try.

2011 — Rafael Nadal wins his record-equaling sixth French Open title, beating Roger Federer 7-5, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 in the final. It’s the fourth final at Roland Garros between the two players, with Nadal winning won all four. The Spaniard matches Bjorn Borg’s record of six French Open titles and earns his 10th major overall.

___