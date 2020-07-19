1963 — Mary Mills wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship by three strokes over Sandra Palmer and Louise Suggs.

1974 — Carl Rosen’s Chris Evert beats Miss Musket by 50 lengths in the winner-take-all match race at Hollywood Park.

1975 — Sandra Palmer wins the U.S. Women’s Open golf championship by four strokes over Nancy Lopez, Joanne Carner and Sandra Post.

1997 — Justin Leonard closes with a 65 to win the British Open at 12-under 272 at Royal Troon. Leonard, whose closing round is one of the best in major championship history, takes the lead from Jesper Parnevik with a birdie on No. 17.

2002 — Tiger Woods, trying to win the third leg of the Grand Slam, shoots his worst round (81) as a professional, knocking himself out of contention.

2003 — Ben Curtis, an unknown PGA Tour rookie in his first major championship, wins the British Open. Despite four bogeys on the final seven holes, Curtis wins by a single shot over Vijay Singh and Thomas Bjorn.

2006 — Written off as hopeless just a day earlier, Floyd Landis has a once-in-a-lifetime ride to revive his sagging chances of victory in the Tour de France. Landis, who lost more than 8 minutes to the race leader Oscar Pereiro in a punishing stage just 24 hours earlier, puts himself into third place trailing the leader by 30 seconds.

2008 — Padraig Harrington is the first European in more than a century to win golf’s oldest championship two years in a row. Harrington pulls away from mistake-prone Greg Norman and holds off a late charge by Ian Poulter for a four-shot victory in the British Open.

2009 — Lauren Lappin homers to start a three-run rally in the third inning, and the United States beats Australia 3-1 in the World Cup of Softball championship game at Oklahoma City.

2010 — One day after Ilya Kovalchuk of the New Jersey Devils agrees to a staggering contract, the NHL rejects the deal. Kovalchuk’s landmark 17-year, $102 million contract with the Devils is deemed to circumvent the league’s salary cap.

2012 — Brandt Snedeker surges to the lead with another bogey-free round at Royal Lytham & St. Annes, shooting a 6-under 64 that leaves him tied with Nick Faldo for the lowest 36-hole score in British Open history. Faldo posted a 130 total at Muirfield in 1992 — the lowest halfway total in any major — on the way to the last of his three British titles.

2014 — Rory McIlroy completes a wire-to-wire victory in the British Open to capture the third leg of the career Grand Slam. McIlroy closes with a 1-under 71 for a two-shot victory over Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler. McIlroy, winner of the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2012 PGA Championship, joins Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players with three different majors at age 25 or younger.

2015 — Zach Johnson rolls in a 30-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole and outlasts Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a three-man playoff to win the British Open. Jordan Spieth, looking to win his third straight major, falls one shot short of joining the playoff.