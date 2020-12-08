1949 — The All-America Conference merges with the National Football League. Three teams from the AAFC — the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Colts — join the 10-team NFL. The league is called the National-American Football League, but months later the National Football League name is restored.
1973 — Jim Bakken of the St. Louis Cardinals kicks six field goals in a 32-10 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
1977 — Moses Malone leads the Houston Rockets to a 116-105 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in a game marred by a one-punch knockout of Rockets’ forward Rudy Tomjanovich. Los Angeles forward Kermit Washington and Rockets’ center Kevin Kunnert go at it at center court. Lakers’ center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar jumps in and grabs Kunnert. Tomjanovich rushes to aid Kunnert and Washington turns around and throws a right-hand punch to Tomjanovich’s face that knocks him to the floor, leaving him in a pool of blood.
1982 — The Los Angeles Kings snaps Wayne Gretzky’s NHL-record 30-game point streak. Rookie goaltender Gary Laskoski makes 32 saves to lead the Kings to 3-3 tie with the Edmonton Oilers.
1995 — Eddie George, who led the nation with 24 touchdowns and rushed for an Ohio State-record 1,826 yards, wins the Heisman Trophy by a wide margin over Nebraska’s Tommie Frazier and Florida’s Danny Wuerffel.
2000 — Dallas Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith rushes for a season-high 150 yards, putting him over 1,000 for a record-tying 10th straight season and joins Walter Payton and Barry Sanders as the only players in NFL history with 15,000 career yards.
2001 — Bode Miller becomes the first American since 1983 to win a World Cup giant slalom race. Miller, third after the opening leg, has an excellent second run to win in a combined time of 2 minutes, 36.02 seconds in Val D’Isere, France.
2007 — Tom Brady throws four touchdown passes and the New England Patriots stay unbeaten with a 34-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots are the fifth team with a 13-0 record, joining the 1934 Chicago Bears, 1972 Miami Dolphins, 1998 Denver Broncos and 2005 Indianapolis Colts.
2009 — Cassidy Schaub rolls consecutive 300 games and sets a Professional Bowlers Association 16-game scoring record, averaging 257.25 to retain the second-round lead in the Pepsi Red, White and Blue Open. Schaub had a 16-game total of 4,116 pins to erase the PBA record of 4,095 set by John Mazza in Las Vegas in 1996.
2016 — Russia’s sports reputation is ripped apart again when a new report into systematic doping details a vast “institutional conspiracy” that covers more than 1,000 athletes in over 30 sports and a corrupted drug-testing system at the 2012 and 2014 Olympics.
2017 — Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield wins the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.
2017 — Jozy Altidore opens the scoring in the 67th minute and Toronto FC beats the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the MLS Cup to become the first Canadian champion in league history.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.