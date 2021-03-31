1972 — The first collective players strike in major league history begins. The strike lasts 12 days and cancels 86 games.

1984 — Southern California beats Tennessee 72-61 for the NCAA women’s basketball title.

1985 — Villanova shocks Georgetown with a 66-64 victory to win the NCAA title. The Wildcats, led by Dwayne McClain’s 17 points, shot 79 percent, making 22 of 28 shots, and hit 22 of 27 free throws.

1990 — Betsy King holds on for a two-stroke victory over Kathy Postlewait, taking the LPGA Dinah Shore tournament for the second time in four years.

1991 — Duke ends years of frustration with a 72-65 victory over Kansas for its first national title in five championship-game appearances and nine trips to the Final Four.

1992 — A week before the Stanley Cup playoffs are to begin, the NHL players strike for the first time in the league’s 75-year history. The strike lasts 10 days.

1996 — Kentucky wins its first national title in 18 years with a 76-67 victory over Syracuse.

2002 — With Juan Dixon and Lonny Baxter leading the way, Maryland wins its first national championship with a 64-52 victory over Indiana.

2003 — Ed Belfour becomes the seventh NHL goalie to win 400 regular-season games when Toronto beats New Jersey 3-2 in overtime.

2007 — Morgan Pressel, 18, becomes the youngest major champion in LPGA Tour history, closing with a 3-under 69 at the Kraft Nabisco Championship. Pressel plays her final 25 holes at Mission Hills without a bogey. Suzann Pettersen squanders a four-shot lead with four holes to play.

2009 — Eastern Kentucky plays Kentucky State in a baseball game on April Fools’ Day, and the result is no joke: EKU led 49-1 when the teams stop after five innings. EKU began substituting during its 22-run first inning.

2010 — Dayton denies last year’s national champs another title, with the Flyers beating North Carolina 79-68 to win the NIT.

2011 — Jarome Iginla scores his second goal of the game with 5:03 left to reach 1,000 points and help Calgary rally to beat St. Louis 3-2.

2012 — Sun Young Yoo wins the Kraft Nabisco Championship with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole, earning her first major title after I.K. Kim misses a 1-foot putt on the final hole of regulation.

2017 — Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu rallies to win the men’s world figure skating title. Hanyu, fifth after the short program, posts a world-record free skate score and lands four quadruple jumps.

