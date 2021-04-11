1954 — Sam Snead edges Ben Hogan by one stroke in a playoff round to win his third Masters.

1958 — St. Louis’ Bob Pettit scores a record 50 points as the Hawks beat the Boston Celtics in six games for the NBA title.

1964 — Arnold Palmer wins the Masters for the fourth time and comes within the course record by two strokes with a 274.

1981 — Tom Watson wins his second Masters with a two-stroke victory over Jack Nicklaus.

Story continues below advertisement

1987 — Larry Mize hits a 48-foot chip shot to defeat Greg Norman on the second hole of sudden death at the Masters.

Advertisement

1992 — Fred Couples wins the Masters by two strokes to end a string of four consecutive British victories. Couples beats Ray Floyd, who was attempting to become the oldest player to win a major at age 49.

1998 — Mark O’Meara wins the Masters with a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole. O’Meara becomes the first player since Arnold Palmer in 1960 to win by closing with two consecutive birdies.

2005 — Smithtown (N.Y.) High School’s co-ed badminton team defeats Miller Place (N.Y.) High School 10-5 to end Miller Place’s 504-match win streak, the longest sports winning streak in U.S. history. For Miller Place, it is the first loss in the program’s history, which began in 1973.

Story continues below advertisement

2007 — Kobe Bryant records his ninth 50-point performance of the season as the Los Angeles Lakers drop a 118-110 decision to the L.A. Clippers. Bryant’s 50-point efforts are the most in a season since Wilt Chamberlain also had nine during the 1964-65 season playing with Philadelphia and San Francisco.

Advertisement

2009 — Angel Cabrera becomes the first Argentine to win the Masters, beating 48-year-old Kenny Perry with a two-putt par on the second hole of a playoff.

2013 — Guan Tianlang, a 14-year-old from China, makes history as the youngest player to make the cut in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event. Despite being the first player at Augusta National to get hit with a one-shot penalty for slow play, Guan makes the cut under the 10-shot rule at the Masters.

Story continues below advertisement

2015 — Jordan Spieth romps to his first major championship with a record-tying performance at the Masters, shooting an 18-under 270 to become the first wire-to-wire winner of the green jacket since 1976. Spieth is the first Masters champion to lead after every round since Raymond Floyd 39 years ago.