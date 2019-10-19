Ottawa went 29-47-6 overall with a 11-28-2 record on the road a season ago. Goalies for the Senators allowed 3.5 goals on 35.5 shots per game last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Coyotes Injuries: None listed.
Senators Injuries: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
AD
AD