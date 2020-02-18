In their last meeting on Dec. 29, Dallas won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamie Benn leads the Stars with 18 goals and has totaled 32 points. Joe Pavelski has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 20 goals and has recorded 35 points. Christian Dvorak has totaled five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 4-3-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Stars: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Coyotes: None listed.

