The Islanders are 15-11-2 in road games. New York has converted on 18.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 24 power-play goals.

New York defeated Arizona 4-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 19 goals, adding 15 assists and totaling 34 points. Jakob Chychrun has totaled two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 21 goals and has recorded 45 points. Josh Bailey has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-4-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.