The Coyotes have gone 3-1-1 against division opponents. Arizona has scored 10 power-play goals, converting on 15.2% of chances.

The Kings are 7-7-0 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has given up 18 power-play goals, killing 73.5% of opponent opportunities.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with nine goals and has totaled 12 points. Clayton Keller has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

AD

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with seven goals and has 22 points. Alex Iafallo has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD